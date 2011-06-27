Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outlander Sport SUV
2.4 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,009*
Total Cash Price
$13,821
2.4 ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,009*
Total Cash Price
$13,821
ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,323*
Total Cash Price
$11,971
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,669*
Total Cash Price
$11,318
2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,868*
Total Cash Price
$15,345
ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,566*
Total Cash Price
$10,883
ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$40,522*
Total Cash Price
$15,998
2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,419*
Total Cash Price
$15,563
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,323*
Total Cash Price
$11,971
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$5,117
|Maintenance
|$851
|$1,139
|$1,015
|$2,365
|$2,155
|$7,525
|Repairs
|$408
|$497
|$607
|$753
|$636
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$780
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$988
|Financing
|$743
|$598
|$442
|$277
|$100
|$2,160
|Depreciation
|$3,711
|$1,472
|$1,295
|$1,148
|$1,030
|$8,656
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,899
|$6,237
|$5,965
|$7,225
|$6,683
|$35,009
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$5,117
|Maintenance
|$851
|$1,139
|$1,015
|$2,365
|$2,155
|$7,525
|Repairs
|$408
|$497
|$607
|$753
|$636
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$780
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$988
|Financing
|$743
|$598
|$442
|$277
|$100
|$2,160
|Depreciation
|$3,711
|$1,472
|$1,295
|$1,148
|$1,030
|$8,656
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,899
|$6,237
|$5,965
|$7,225
|$6,683
|$35,009
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outlander Sport SUV ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$939
|$4,432
|Maintenance
|$737
|$987
|$879
|$2,048
|$1,867
|$6,518
|Repairs
|$353
|$430
|$526
|$652
|$551
|$2,512
|Taxes & Fees
|$675
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$856
|Financing
|$644
|$518
|$383
|$240
|$87
|$1,871
|Depreciation
|$3,214
|$1,275
|$1,122
|$994
|$892
|$7,498
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,708
|$5,402
|$5,167
|$6,258
|$5,788
|$30,323
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outlander Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$4,190
|Maintenance
|$697
|$933
|$831
|$1,936
|$1,765
|$6,162
|Repairs
|$334
|$407
|$497
|$617
|$521
|$2,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$639
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$809
|Financing
|$608
|$490
|$362
|$227
|$82
|$1,769
|Depreciation
|$3,039
|$1,205
|$1,061
|$940
|$843
|$7,089
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,287
|$5,107
|$4,885
|$5,917
|$5,472
|$28,669
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$5,681
|Maintenance
|$945
|$1,265
|$1,127
|$2,625
|$2,393
|$8,354
|Repairs
|$453
|$551
|$674
|$836
|$706
|$3,220
|Taxes & Fees
|$866
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,097
|Financing
|$825
|$664
|$491
|$307
|$111
|$2,398
|Depreciation
|$4,120
|$1,634
|$1,438
|$1,275
|$1,144
|$9,611
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,880
|$6,925
|$6,623
|$8,021
|$7,419
|$38,868
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outlander Sport SUV ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$4,029
|Maintenance
|$670
|$897
|$799
|$1,862
|$1,697
|$5,925
|Repairs
|$321
|$391
|$478
|$593
|$501
|$2,284
|Taxes & Fees
|$614
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$778
|Financing
|$585
|$471
|$348
|$218
|$79
|$1,701
|Depreciation
|$2,922
|$1,159
|$1,020
|$904
|$811
|$6,816
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,007
|$4,911
|$4,697
|$5,689
|$5,262
|$27,566
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outlander Sport SUV ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,116
|$1,150
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,255
|$5,923
|Maintenance
|$985
|$1,319
|$1,175
|$2,737
|$2,495
|$8,710
|Repairs
|$472
|$575
|$703
|$872
|$736
|$3,357
|Taxes & Fees
|$903
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,144
|Financing
|$860
|$692
|$512
|$320
|$116
|$2,500
|Depreciation
|$4,295
|$1,704
|$1,499
|$1,329
|$1,192
|$10,020
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$8,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,300
|$7,219
|$6,905
|$8,363
|$7,735
|$40,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$5,761
|Maintenance
|$958
|$1,283
|$1,143
|$2,663
|$2,427
|$8,473
|Repairs
|$459
|$559
|$684
|$848
|$716
|$3,266
|Taxes & Fees
|$878
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,113
|Financing
|$837
|$674
|$498
|$312
|$113
|$2,432
|Depreciation
|$4,178
|$1,657
|$1,459
|$1,293
|$1,160
|$9,747
|Fuel
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,725
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$8,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,020
|$7,023
|$6,717
|$8,135
|$7,525
|$39,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outlander Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$939
|$4,432
|Maintenance
|$737
|$987
|$879
|$2,048
|$1,867
|$6,518
|Repairs
|$353
|$430
|$526
|$652
|$551
|$2,512
|Taxes & Fees
|$675
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$856
|Financing
|$644
|$518
|$383
|$240
|$87
|$1,871
|Depreciation
|$3,214
|$1,275
|$1,122
|$994
|$892
|$7,498
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,708
|$5,402
|$5,167
|$6,258
|$5,788
|$30,323
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Outlander Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019