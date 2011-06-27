Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,670
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,670
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.2/474.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,670
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,670
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,670
Navigation System Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,670
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,670
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,670
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,670
Accessory Leather Seating Surfaces (Black)yes
Accessory Leather Seating Surfaces (Black and Gray)yes
Accessory All-Weather Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,670
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,670
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,670
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,670
Accessory Alloy Fuel Dooryes
Accessory Fog Lightsyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
LED Daytime Running Lightsyes
Accessory Body Side Moldings (Gray)yes
Accessory Mudguards (Front and Rear)yes
Accessory Black Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,670
Maximum cargo capacity49.5 cu.ft.
Length169.1 in.
Curb weight3098 lbs.
Gross weight4343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height64.2 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1245 lbs.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,670
Exterior Colors
  • Mercury Gray Pearl
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Laguna Blue Metallic
  • Rally Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Two Tone, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,670
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,670
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,670
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
