Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Outlander Sport SUV
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,501*
Total Cash Price
$12,165
ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,501*
Total Cash Price
$12,165
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,017*
Total Cash Price
$10,537
ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,434*
Total Cash Price
$9,962
ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,379*
Total Cash Price
$9,579
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Outlander Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$956
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$994
|$2,324
|$542
|$2,010
|$6,991
|Repairs
|$408
|$497
|$607
|$753
|$636
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$693
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$902
|Financing
|$654
|$526
|$390
|$244
|$88
|$1,901
|Depreciation
|$3,614
|$1,240
|$1,091
|$966
|$867
|$7,779
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,943
|$5,836
|$7,068
|$5,239
|$6,416
|$33,501
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Outlander Sport SUV ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$956
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$994
|$2,324
|$542
|$2,010
|$6,991
|Repairs
|$408
|$497
|$607
|$753
|$636
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$693
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$902
|Financing
|$654
|$526
|$390
|$244
|$88
|$1,901
|Depreciation
|$3,614
|$1,240
|$1,091
|$966
|$867
|$7,779
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,943
|$5,836
|$7,068
|$5,239
|$6,416
|$33,501
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Outlander Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$854
|$879
|$905
|$933
|$4,399
|Maintenance
|$970
|$861
|$2,013
|$470
|$1,741
|$6,056
|Repairs
|$353
|$430
|$526
|$652
|$551
|$2,512
|Taxes & Fees
|$601
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$781
|Financing
|$567
|$455
|$338
|$211
|$76
|$1,647
|Depreciation
|$3,131
|$1,074
|$945
|$837
|$751
|$6,738
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,746
|$5,055
|$6,122
|$4,538
|$5,557
|$29,017
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Outlander Sport SUV ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$4,159
|Maintenance
|$917
|$814
|$1,903
|$444
|$1,646
|$5,725
|Repairs
|$334
|$407
|$497
|$617
|$521
|$2,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$568
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$738
|Financing
|$536
|$431
|$319
|$200
|$72
|$1,557
|Depreciation
|$2,960
|$1,015
|$893
|$791
|$710
|$6,370
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,324
|$4,779
|$5,788
|$4,290
|$5,254
|$27,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Outlander Sport SUV ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$3,999
|Maintenance
|$882
|$783
|$1,830
|$427
|$1,583
|$5,505
|Repairs
|$321
|$391
|$478
|$593
|$501
|$2,284
|Taxes & Fees
|$546
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$710
|Financing
|$515
|$414
|$307
|$192
|$69
|$1,497
|Depreciation
|$2,846
|$976
|$859
|$761
|$683
|$6,125
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,042
|$4,595
|$5,565
|$4,125
|$5,052
|$26,379
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport in Virginia is:not available
Legal
