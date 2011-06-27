  1. Home
Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Outlander Sport
5(44%)4(39%)3(17%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
18 reviews
List Price Range
$4,995 - $8,974
Used Outlander Sport for Sale
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I'm glad I didn't trust Edmunds review

shipleyclan, 07/20/2012
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

It's unbelievable to me that Edmunds "professional" editors give this excellent car an average rating. The Outlander Sport, which is different from the bigger Outlander CUV, boasts top safety ratings from the insurance institute and the government, very agreeable handling and acceleration, eyecatching styling, and high build quality. The drivetrain is smooth. It's not a race car, but it's got eager power and makes a comfortable ride. The value for the price is excellent. Sure it's no BMW or Volvo but buck for buck this is an unbeatable car for every day driving fun. I really love this car, every bit of it.

Something to think about.

soaks, 06/09/2012
30 of 31 people found this review helpful

I've had 4 other Mitsubishi auto's and I've never had a problem with one of them... I now own Outlander Sport ES. I've waited 2 months to write this review so that what I say here will not be just enthusiasm that I just purchased a new car So far the crossover SUV has not let me down once for a lot of reasons... 1.16 inch tires will be, in the future, less expensive to replace. 2.I personally feel the basic package for the SUV is a very intelligent way to look at things, less technical devices, less possible issues in the future. 3.The CVT transmission is very smooth and is not loud at all and very advanced including the MPGs are very economical.

Freshest crossover on the road

zx_knight, 12/31/2012
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Power- Its lacking in this area in comparison to the others in its class but the CVT tranny really makes good use of the 148hp. It gets a little fun when using the paddle shifter (The paddle shifter sold me on the car). Only issue I have is that you cant tow anything, I dont know how that compars to the rest but its a forgivable issue. Suspension- This little truck could out handle alot of cars. Definitely shines above the rest, especially in 4wd mode :). Seating- Im 6"1 and have 2 children in car seats and we fit with little issue. Im a lil cramped in the leg department but I could still do long distance trip in it easy. I even talked my sister in to buying one. There fresh

Great Economical Choice!!!

happydriver82, 09/24/2012
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Great overall car for your buck! Before purchasing I read reviews that the performance was on the slow side however its not ment to be a rocket. Realistically it is a 4cyl and still gets more then enough power to take off and if you need more you can use the manual mode to get that more reponsive take off and for passing. But thats how you are getting the most out of your gas tank. Even the standard features such as the bluetooth, paddles on steering for manual, USB are not normally in base models and Mitsubishi is giving it away! Over all great gas milage, smooth ride, roomy, which I wasnt expecting, and sporty exterior. Great Price!

I've put the miles on my 2012 Outlander Sport 4x4!

Carrie Hoeisng, 09/19/2015
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
17 of 19 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2012 Outlander Sport brand new and now, 3 years later, have 85,000 miles on it. Yes, I love to travel. I loved traveling in my Ford Expedition much better but this little Outlander Sport is much more affordable to drive! The front seats fit larger folks, no problem. With the front seats fully back the leg room in the back seats is a little tight. And this is a 4 passenger vehicle, not 5, unless it is 3 small kids in the back seat without car seats! The total weight limit of passengers and cargo is 875 lbs so keep that in mind if you are larger. I have taken this car into the mountains on snow and ice and it did well for a smaller vehicle. It has decent acceleration for a small car. On my longer road trips I get around 30 mpg. Short driving around town knocks that down to about 23. I have never used the paddle shifters, cruise control, remote start, or blue tooth (I have a dumb phone) but can tell you that the seat warmers are a godsend on cold mornings! At about 60,000 miles the car developed a squeal (at over 25 mph) that changing the s-belt did not cure. The noise has changed to more of a chirpy noise now. My Mitsu mechanic thinks it is the belt pulley. Guess this is a known problem with the 2011 model but they are not covering it under warranty for the 2012. That upsets me a bit as I feel that because I am a high mileage user I am being penalized. By the time this may come out as a recall issue I will already be out of miles on my 100,000 mile drive train warranty. I ended up trading this car in when it had about 100k miles on it. The intermittent squeal made me lose confidence in taking this vehicle on road trips. As a single middle aged woman I just can’t take a chance on being broke down on the road. The dealership wasn’t able to find the noise and it never was covered under warranty. I have gone back to a Ford product.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
See all Outlander Sports for sale

