Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

I'm glad I didn't trust Edmunds review shipleyclan , 07/20/2012 28 of 28 people found this review helpful It's unbelievable to me that Edmunds "professional" editors give this excellent car an average rating. The Outlander Sport, which is different from the bigger Outlander CUV, boasts top safety ratings from the insurance institute and the government, very agreeable handling and acceleration, eyecatching styling, and high build quality. The drivetrain is smooth. It's not a race car, but it's got eager power and makes a comfortable ride. The value for the price is excellent. Sure it's no BMW or Volvo but buck for buck this is an unbeatable car for every day driving fun. I really love this car, every bit of it.

Something to think about. soaks , 06/09/2012 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I've had 4 other Mitsubishi auto's and I've never had a problem with one of them... I now own Outlander Sport ES. I've waited 2 months to write this review so that what I say here will not be just enthusiasm that I just purchased a new car So far the crossover SUV has not let me down once for a lot of reasons... 1.16 inch tires will be, in the future, less expensive to replace. 2.I personally feel the basic package for the SUV is a very intelligent way to look at things, less technical devices, less possible issues in the future. 3.The CVT transmission is very smooth and is not loud at all and very advanced including the MPGs are very economical.

Freshest crossover on the road zx_knight , 12/31/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Power- Its lacking in this area in comparison to the others in its class but the CVT tranny really makes good use of the 148hp. It gets a little fun when using the paddle shifter (The paddle shifter sold me on the car). Only issue I have is that you cant tow anything, I dont know how that compars to the rest but its a forgivable issue. Suspension- This little truck could out handle alot of cars. Definitely shines above the rest, especially in 4wd mode :). Seating- Im 6"1 and have 2 children in car seats and we fit with little issue. Im a lil cramped in the leg department but I could still do long distance trip in it easy. I even talked my sister in to buying one. There fresh

Great Economical Choice!!! happydriver82 , 09/24/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Great overall car for your buck! Before purchasing I read reviews that the performance was on the slow side however its not ment to be a rocket. Realistically it is a 4cyl and still gets more then enough power to take off and if you need more you can use the manual mode to get that more reponsive take off and for passing. But thats how you are getting the most out of your gas tank. Even the standard features such as the bluetooth, paddles on steering for manual, USB are not normally in base models and Mitsubishi is giving it away! Over all great gas milage, smooth ride, roomy, which I wasnt expecting, and sporty exterior. Great Price!