Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Outlander Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)415.0/514.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,795
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Navigation System Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
Exterior Sport Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,795
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,795
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Accessory All-Weather Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,795
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Accessory Fog Lightsyes
Accessory Body Side Moldings (Gray)yes
16" Alloy Wheelsyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity49.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3098 lbs.
Gross weight4343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1245 lbs.
Length169.1 in.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height64.2 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Mercury Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
