Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Outlander Sport
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.2/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
LED Illumination Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Navigation System Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
Exterior Sport Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Navigation w/Rearview Camera Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory 6 CD/MP3 Changeryes
Accessory All-Weather Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Accessory Body Side Moldings (Gray)yes
Accessory Side Wind Deflectorsyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity49.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3263 lbs.
Gross weight4343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1080 lbs.
Length169.1 in.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height64.2 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Mercury Gray
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Laguna Blue Metallic
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles