2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Outlander PHEV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA Combined MPGe74 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)4.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity11.3 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA Electricity Range24 mi.
Engine
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower221 hp @ n/a rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Value Packageyes
Cargo Mat Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Protection Value Packageyes
Chrome Value Packageyes
Styling Value Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory Tonneau Coveryes
Accessory Charging Cable Storage Bagyes
Accessory Carpeted Floormats and Portfolioyes
Accessory All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Accessory Hood Protectoryes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Body Side Moldingsyes
Accessory Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Accessory Front and Rear Mudguardsyes
Accessory Body Graphicsyes
Accessory LED Fog Lightsyes
Accessory Hood Badgeyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity66.6 cu.ft.
Length184.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4224 lbs.
Gross weight5269 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height67.3 in.
EPA interior volume132.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Alloy Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Brown Metallic
  • Ruby Black Pearl
  • Red Diamond
  • Mercury Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
