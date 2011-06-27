2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV LE Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,995
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA Combined MPGe
|74 mi.
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|4.0 hr.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA Electricity Range
|24 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|221 hp @ n/a rpm
|Turning circle
|35.6 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Popular Value Package
|yes
|Cargo Mat Package
|yes
|LED Illumination Package
|yes
|Protection Value Package
|yes
|Chrome Value Package
|yes
|Styling Value Package
|yes
|Exterior Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Accessory Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Accessory Charging Cable Storage Bag
|yes
|Accessory Carpeted Floormats and Portfolio
|yes
|Accessory All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.6 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Accessory Hood Protector
|yes
|Accessory Wheel Locks
|yes
|Accessory Body Side Moldings
|yes
|Accessory Roof Rack Crossbars
|yes
|Accessory Sunroof Wind Deflector
|yes
|Accessory Front and Rear Mudguards
|yes
|Accessory Body Graphics
|yes
|Accessory LED Fog Lights
|yes
|Accessory Hood Badge
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|62.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|184.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4224 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5269 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|30.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|Height
|67.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|131.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|chrome alloy wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P225/55R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
