2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Deals, Incentives & Rebates
LELE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 05/03/2021
- $250 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 05/03/2021
- $250 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 05/03/2021
- $250 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 05/03/2021
- $250 Military for Lease - Expires 05/03/2021
- $250 Military for Retail - Expires 05/03/2021
- $250 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 05/03/2021
- $500 Military for Lease - Expires 05/03/2021
- $1,500 Loyalty for Retail - Expires 05/03/2021
- $1,500 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 05/03/2021
- $5,550 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 05/03/2021
- $500 Lender - Expires 05/03/2021
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Mitsubishi recognizes the dedication and achievements of the hardworking women and men of the military. Your investment in this country is to be commended, and in recognition of your efforts, Mitsubishi Motors is offering you a $500 rebate on select models. Important restrictions and rules apply. See your participating Dealer for the program details.
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
Military for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval through Ally Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval through Ally Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 60 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
Military for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Mitsubishi recognizes the dedication and achievements of the hardworking women and men of the military. Your investment in this country is to be commended, and in recognition of your efforts, Mitsubishi Motors is offering you a $500 rebate on select models. Important restrictions and rules apply. See your participating Dealer for the program details.
Loyalty for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Current Mitsubishi owners may receive loyalty offer. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and/or any program specifically excluding the Loyalty Program. Proof of Mitsubishi ownership required.
Loyalty for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current Mitsubishi owners may receive loyalty offer. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and/or any program specifically excluding the Loyalty Program. Proof of Mitsubishi ownership required.
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when leasing through Ally Financial using special/subvented rates. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive, based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Must finance through Ally Financial.
- Special APR - Expires 05/03/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Ally Financial.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 84 months at $13.17 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 48 04/01/2021 05/03/2021 0.9% 60 04/01/2021 05/03/2021 0% 36 04/01/2021 05/03/2021 2.9% 84 04/01/2021 05/03/2021 1.9% 72 04/01/2021 05/03/2021
