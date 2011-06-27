  1. Home
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

LE

LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

  • Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Mitsubishi recognizes the dedication and achievements of the hardworking women and men of the military. Your investment in this country is to be commended, and in recognition of your efforts, Mitsubishi Motors is offering you a $500 rebate on select models. Important restrictions and rules apply. See your participating Dealer for the program details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    05/03/2021

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $250
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    05/03/2021

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $250
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    05/03/2021

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $250
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    05/03/2021

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval through Ally Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $250
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    05/03/2021

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval through Ally Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $250
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    05/03/2021

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 60 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $250
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    05/03/2021

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Mitsubishi recognizes the dedication and achievements of the hardworking women and men of the military. Your investment in this country is to be commended, and in recognition of your efforts, Mitsubishi Motors is offering you a $500 rebate on select models. Important restrictions and rules apply. See your participating Dealer for the program details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    05/03/2021

    Loyalty for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Mitsubishi owners may receive loyalty offer. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and/or any program specifically excluding the Loyalty Program. Proof of Mitsubishi ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    05/03/2021

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Mitsubishi owners may receive loyalty offer. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and/or any program specifically excluding the Loyalty Program. Proof of Mitsubishi ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    05/03/2021

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when leasing through Ally Financial using special/subvented rates. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $5,550
    Start
    03/02/2021
    End
    05/03/2021

    Lender

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive, based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Must finance through Ally Financial.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    05/03/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Ally Financial.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 84 months at $13.17 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%4804/01/202105/03/2021
    0.9%6004/01/202105/03/2021
    0%3604/01/202105/03/2021
    2.9%8404/01/202105/03/2021
    1.9%7204/01/202105/03/2021
