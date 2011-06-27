Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,279
|$32,383
|$34,975
|Clean
|$29,877
|$31,953
|$34,504
|Average
|$29,075
|$31,094
|$33,563
|Rough
|$28,273
|$30,235
|$32,621
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,336
|$28,241
|$30,587
|Clean
|$25,987
|$27,867
|$30,176
|Average
|$25,289
|$27,117
|$29,352
|Rough
|$24,591
|$26,368
|$28,529