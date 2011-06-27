Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
175 watts stereo outputyes
electric and diversity antennayes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity91.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4735 lbs.
Gross weight5840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach42 degrees
Maximum payload1165 lbs.
Angle of departure18 degrees
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base109.7 in.
Width74 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Solano Black Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Sequoia Green Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Munich Silver Metallic
  • Memphis Blue Pearl
  • Glacier White Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Cambridge Red Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • Glacier White Pearl/Athens Silver Pearl
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
