Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero XLS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Montero
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room56 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room55 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Measurements
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4540 lbs.
Gross weight5840 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height73.1 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cambridge Red Pearl/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Summit White/Munich Silver Met.
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • Sequoia Green/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Munich Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles