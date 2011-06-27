Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
175 watts stereo outputyes
electric and diversity antennayes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room55 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Measurements
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4675 lbs.
Gross weight5840 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height73.1 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cambridge Red Pearl/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Summit White/Munich Silver Met.
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • Sequoia Green/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Munich Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
