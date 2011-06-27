Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,497
Starting MSRP
$31,397
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1414
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyesno
Rear limited slip differentialyesno
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesyes
automatic locking hubsnoyes
part time 4WDnoyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/380.8 mi.309.4/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG1414
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesno
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
175 watts stereo outputyesno
electric and diversity antennayesno
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
7 total speakersyesno
100 watts stereo outputnoyes
diversity antennanoyes
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesno
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesno
simulated wood trim on dashyesno
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
power door locksyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesno
heated driver seatyesno
heated passenger seatyesno
Front shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.42.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room56 in.56 in.
leatheryesno
velournoyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Rear head room40.2 in.40.2 in.
Rear hip Room55 in.55 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.
Measurements
Length188.9 in.188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight4675 lbs.4540 lbs.
Gross weight5840 lbs.5840 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.9.3 in.
Height73.1 in.73.1 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.109.5 in.
Width73.9 in.73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cambridge Red Pearl/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Summit White/Munich Silver Met.
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • Sequoia Green/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Munich Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
P265/70R S tiresyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
