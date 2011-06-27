Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|no
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|no
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|yes
|part time 4WD
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/16 mpg
|13/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.4/380.8 mi.
|309.4/380.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|Torque
|235 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|235 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5000 rpm
|200 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|175 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|electric and diversity antenna
|yes
|no
|Infinity premium brand stereo system
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|no
|100 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|diversity antenna
|no
|yes
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|clock
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|Front head room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|heated driver seat
|yes
|no
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|42.7 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|56 in.
|56 in.
|leather
|yes
|no
|velour
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55 in.
|55 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|Length
|188.9 in.
|188.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4675 lbs.
|4540 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5840 lbs.
|5840 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.3 in.
|9.3 in.
|Height
|73.1 in.
|73.1 in.
|Wheel base
|109.5 in.
|109.5 in.
|Width
|73.9 in.
|73.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|P265/70R S tires
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,497
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
