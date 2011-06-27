Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|343.0/441.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|228 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|Front hip room
|53.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|38 cu.ft.
|Length
|186.6 in.
|Curb weight
|4431 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5840 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.5 in.
|Height
|74.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|1409.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|107.3 in.
|Width
|69.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
