  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero
  4. Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Montero
Overview
See Montero Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.2/437.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque228 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length186.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4431 lbs.
Gross weight5840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height74.8 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Anchorage Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Navajo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Sea Green Pearl Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Red
  • Northstar White
  • Belgium Green Pearl Metallic
See Montero Inventory

Related Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles