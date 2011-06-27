Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 Montero
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.5/437.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque228 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height74.8 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Length185.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Gross weight5730 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navajo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Black Sea Green Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Summit White
  • Alpine White
  • Prescott Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Belgium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cambridge Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Balboa Blue Pearl Metallic
