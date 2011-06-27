Used 1996 Mitsubishi Montero SR Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.9/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.5 l
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height74.6 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Length186.6 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Cambridge Red Pearl
  • Navajo Green Pearl
  • Balboa Blue Pearl
  • Summit White
  • Prescot Gray Pearl
  • Black Sea Green Pearl
  • Belgium Green Pearl
