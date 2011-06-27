Used 1996 Mitsubishi Montero Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Montero
Overview
See Montero Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1514
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.2/413.1 mi.315.9/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.24.3 gal.
Combined MPG1514
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.5 l
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height73.8 in.74.6 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.107.3 in.
Length185.2 in.186.6 in.
Width66.7 in.70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Cambridge Red Pearl
  • Balboa Blue Pearl
  • Summit White
  • Black Sea Green Pearl
  • Prescot Gray Pearl
  • Belgium Green Pearl
  • Navajo Green Pearl
