Used 1994 Mitsubishi Montero SR Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Montero
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.9/388.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque228 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity73 cu.ft.
Length185.2 in.
Curb weight4175 lbs.
Height73.4 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sable Black
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Calgary Gray Metallic
  • Balboa Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Warm Springs Silver Metallic
