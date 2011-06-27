  1. Home
Used 1994 Mitsubishi Montero Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Montero
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1514
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.2/413.1 mi.315.9/388.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.24.3 gal.
Combined MPG1514
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm228 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.5 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 5000 rpm215 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity73 cu.ft.73 cu.ft.
Length185.2 in.185.2 in.
Curb weight4175 lbs.4175 lbs.
Height73.4 in.73.4 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.107.3 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Black Metallic
  • Balboa Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Summit White
  • Calgary Gray Metallic
  • Warm Springs Silver Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Mystic Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sable Black
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Calgary Gray Metallic
  • Balboa Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Warm Springs Silver Metallic
