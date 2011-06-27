  1. Home
Used 1993 Mitsubishi Montero Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Montero
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.2/413.1 mi.340.2/413.1 mi.340.2/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.24.3 gal.24.3 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 5000 rpm151 hp @ 5000 rpm151 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity97 cu.ft.97 cu.ft.97 cu.ft.
Length185.2 in.185.2 in.186.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.4000 lbs.4000 lbs.
Curb weight4130 lbs.4130 lbs.4225 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.8 cu.ft.44.8 cu.ft.44.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.9 in.
Height73.4 in.73.4 in.74.0 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.107.3 in.107.3 in.
Width66.7 in.73.4 in.70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calgary Gray Metallic
  • Mystic Black Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Summit White
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Calgary Gray Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Mystic Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Calgary Gray Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Mystic Black Metallic
  • Summit White
