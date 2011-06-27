Used 1992 Mitsubishi Montero Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.2/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity97 cu.ft.
Length185.2 in.
Curb weight4130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.8 cu.ft.
Height73.4 in.
Maximum payload1367.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calgary Gray Metallic
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
