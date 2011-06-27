Used 1991 Mitsubishi Montero Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.2/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height74.4 in.
Wheel base106.1 in.
Length181.7 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Fargo Brown Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Geneva Green Metallic
  • Summit White
