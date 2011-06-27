  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero
  4. Used 1991 Mitsubishi Montero
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Mitsubishi Montero Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Montero
Overview
See Montero Inventory
See Montero Inventory
See Montero Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.2/413.1 mi.340.2/413.1 mi.340.2/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.24.3 gal.24.3 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5000 rpm143 hp @ 5000 rpm143 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height74.4 in.74.4 in.74.4 in.
Wheel base106.1 in.106.1 in.106.1 in.
Length181.7 in.181.7 in.183.7 in.
Width66.1 in.66.1 in.66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Geneva Green Metallic
  • Fargo Brown Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Fargo Brown Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Geneva Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Geneva Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Fargo Brown Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
See Montero InventorySee Montero InventorySee Montero Inventory

Related Used 1991 Mitsubishi Montero info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles