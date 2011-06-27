  1. Home
Used 1990 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/336.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room41.3 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity62 cu.ft.
Length153.7 in.
Curb weight3539 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base92.5 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sahara Gold
  • Fargo Brown
  • Morocco Red Pearl
  • Caspian Blue
  • Geneva Green
  • Sable Black
  • Ascot Silver
