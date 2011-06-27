Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Overview
$27,607
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,607
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,607
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,607
Torque223 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,607
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,607
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,607
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,607
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,607
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,607
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,607
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,607
Front track57.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3960 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload1040 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.3 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,607
Exterior Colors
  • Munich Silver Metallic
  • Memphis Blue Pearl/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Memphis Blue Pearl
  • Summit White / Sudan Beige Met.
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Cambridge Red Pearl/Prescott Gray Met.
  • Solano Black Pearl / Sudan Beige Met.
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • New Zealand Green Pearl/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Munich Silver Met. / Prescott Gray Met.
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Tan
  • Tan
  • Tan
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,607
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,607
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,607
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
