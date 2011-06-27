Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/370.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track57.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4205 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload1145 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.3 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cambridge Red Pearl
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • New Zealand Green Pearl
  • Munich Silver Metallic
  • Memphis Blue Pearl
  • Summit White
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
