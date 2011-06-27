  1. Home
Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Montero Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,307
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,307
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,307
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/351.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,307
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,307
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,307
210 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
telescoping antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,307
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,307
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,307
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,307
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,307
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,307
Length181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4220 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.3 in.
Maximum payload1130 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,307
Exterior Colors
  • New Zealand Green Pearl/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Royal Blue Pearl/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Seattle Silver Met./Prescott Gray Met.
  • Alpine White/Prescott Gray Met.
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • Solano Black Pearl/Prescott Gray Met.
  • Cambridge Red Pearl/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Solano Black/Sudan Beige Met.
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,307
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P255/70R S tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,307
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,307
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
