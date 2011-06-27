  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero Sport
  4. Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Montero Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,947
See Montero Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,947
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,947
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,947
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,947
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,947
210 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,947
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,947
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,947
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,947
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,947
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,947
Length181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4095 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.6 in.
Maximum payload1255 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,947
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • New Zealand Green Pearl
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • Cambridge Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,947
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,947
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,947
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Montero Sport Inventory

Related Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles