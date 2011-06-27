Used 1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2300 lbs.
Curb weight3510 lbs.
Gross weight4730 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height65.6 in.
Maximum payload5350.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cambridge Red Pearl
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Alpine White
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • New Zealand Green Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
