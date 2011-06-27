  1. Home
Used 1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Montero Sport
Overview
See Montero Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG201816
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg16/20 mpg15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/429.0 mi.312.0/390.0 mi.292.5/351.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.19.5 gal.19.5 gal.
Combined MPG201816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm228 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.0 l3.5 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5500 rpm173 hp @ 5250 rpm200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.50.8 in.50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.33.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.3 in.178.3 in.178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2300 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight3510 lbs.3755 lbs.4145 lbs.
Gross weight4730 lbs.nono
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.4 cu.ft.43.4 cu.ft.43.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.7.7 in.8.5 in.
Height65.6 in.65.6 in.66.2 in.
Maximum payload5350.0 lbs.5350.0 lbs.5350.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.107.3 in.107.3 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cambridge Red Pearl
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Alpine White
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • New Zealand Green Pearl
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • Cambridge Red Pearl
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • New Zealand Green Pearl
  • Alpine White
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Royal Blue Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • New Zealand Green Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Alpine White/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Cambridge Red/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Solano Black P/Sudan Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
  • Gray
  • Tan
