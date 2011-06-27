  1. Home
Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.5/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3755 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height66.2 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Anchorage Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Belgium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Northstar White
  • Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Green Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Black Sea Green Pearl Metallic
  • Navajo Green Pearl Metallic
