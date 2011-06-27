  1. Home
Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Length178.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Balboa Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Navajo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Belgium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Sea Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cambridge Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Green Metallic
  • Prescott Gray Pearl Metallic
