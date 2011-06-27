Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,177
|$1,475
|Clean
|$528
|$1,055
|$1,326
|Average
|$405
|$811
|$1,029
|Rough
|$283
|$567
|$732
Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$499
|$1,145
|$1,475
|Clean
|$447
|$1,027
|$1,326
|Average
|$344
|$789
|$1,029
|Rough
|$240
|$552
|$732
Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$734
|$1,226
|$1,475
|Clean
|$657
|$1,099
|$1,326
|Average
|$505
|$845
|$1,029
|Rough
|$352
|$590
|$732
Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,161
|$1,475
|Clean
|$486
|$1,040
|$1,326
|Average
|$374
|$799
|$1,029
|Rough
|$261
|$559
|$732