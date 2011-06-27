Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage
  4. 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Mitsubishi Mirage SE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Mirage
More about the 2022 Mirage
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,895
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG39 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG39 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)36/43 mpg
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.2/395.6 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size1.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Horsepower76 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque74 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves12
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity903 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Welcome Package +$155
Style Illumination Package +$195
Cargo Package +$110
Exterior Package +$995
Chrome Package +$495
Deflectors Package +$175
Carbon Appearance Package +$395
Popular Value Package +$295
Protection Value Package +$395
All Weather Package +$160
Black Out Appearance Package +$395
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
140 watts stereo outputyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Accessory Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio +$595
Acccessory Tonneau Cover +$130
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatherette/clothyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room39.0 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room46.4 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Acccessory Wheel Locks +$70
Accessory Body Side Moldings +$145
Accessory Front and Rear Mudguards +$155
Accessory Front & Rear Park Assist Sensors +$655
Accessory LED Fog Lamp Upgrade Kit +$295
Accessory Black Lug Nuts & Wheel Locks +$255
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,117 lbs.
EPA interior volume103.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight3,020 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height59.4 in.
Length151.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload903 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors65.6 in.
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond
  • Mystic Black Metallic
  • Starlight Silver Metallic
  • Sand Yellow
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Infrared Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P175/55R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates