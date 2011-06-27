Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage Cost to Own
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Mirage Hatchback ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$810
|$552
|$2,381
|$2,188
|$2,082
|$8,014
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$851
|$436
|$533
|$1,820
|Taxes & Fees
|$735
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$944
|Financing
|$697
|$561
|$414
|$260
|$94
|$2,027
|Depreciation
|$3,514
|$1,321
|$1,162
|$1,030
|$925
|$7,951
|Fuel
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,504
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,673
|$4,462
|$6,894
|$6,060
|$5,843
|$30,932
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Mirage Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$810
|$552
|$2,381
|$2,188
|$2,082
|$8,014
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$851
|$436
|$533
|$1,820
|Taxes & Fees
|$735
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$944
|Financing
|$697
|$561
|$414
|$260
|$94
|$2,027
|Depreciation
|$3,514
|$1,321
|$1,162
|$1,030
|$925
|$7,951
|Fuel
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,504
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,673
|$4,462
|$6,894
|$6,060
|$5,843
|$30,932
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Mirage Hatchback ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$693
|$714
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$3,679
|Maintenance
|$638
|$435
|$1,875
|$1,723
|$1,639
|$6,310
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$670
|$343
|$420
|$1,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$579
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$743
|Financing
|$549
|$442
|$326
|$205
|$74
|$1,596
|Depreciation
|$2,767
|$1,040
|$915
|$811
|$728
|$6,261
|Fuel
|$816
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$4,334
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,042
|$3,513
|$5,428
|$4,772
|$4,601
|$24,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Mirage Hatchback GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,047
|Maintenance
|$702
|$479
|$2,063
|$1,895
|$1,803
|$6,941
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$737
|$377
|$462
|$1,576
|Taxes & Fees
|$637
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$817
|Financing
|$604
|$486
|$359
|$226
|$81
|$1,756
|Depreciation
|$3,044
|$1,144
|$1,007
|$892
|$801
|$6,887
|Fuel
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$1,011
|$4,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,646
|$3,864
|$5,971
|$5,249
|$5,061
|$26,792
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Mirage
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage in Virginia is:not available
