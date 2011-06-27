  1. Home
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG36
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/377.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.
Combined MPG36
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
LED Illumination Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory Rockford Fosgate ecoPUNCH Premium Audio Systemyes
Accessory Bluetooth Handsfree Systemyes
Acccessory Cargo Trayyes
Accessory All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Accessory LED Daytime Running Lights w/ Garnishyes
Accessory Body Side Moldings (Black)yes
Accessory Side Sill Extension (Color Keyed)yes
Acccessory Fog Lightsyes
Accessory Body Side Moldings (Color Keyed)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity47.0 cu.ft.
Length149.4 in.
Curb weight2018 lbs.
Gross weight2910 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height59.4 in.
EPA interior volume103.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Starlight Silver
  • Infrared
  • Wine Red
  • Mercury Gray
  • Mystic Black
  • Pearl White
  • Sunrise Orange
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
14 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P165/65R14 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
