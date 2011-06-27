  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage
  4. Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage Rockford Fosgate Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Mirage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,945
See Mirage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG40
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,945
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,945
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)37/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.4/404.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.
Combined MPG40
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,945
Torque74 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l
Horsepower74 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,945
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$14,945
Chrome Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,945
300 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,945
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,945
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,945
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,945
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,945
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$14,945
Acccessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Body Side Moldings (Black)yes
Acccessory Fog Lightsyes
Accessory Body Side Moldings (Color Keyed)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,945
Maximum cargo capacity47.0 cu.ft.
Length148.8 in.
Curb weight2029 lbs.
Gross weight3020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height59.4 in.
EPA interior volume103.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload991 lbs.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width65.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,945
Exterior Colors
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Starlight Silver
  • Mystic Black
  • Infrared
  • Plasma Purple
  • Pearl White
  • Mercury Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,945
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
14 in. wheelsyes
P165/65R14 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,945
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,945
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Mirage Inventory

Related Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage Rockford Fosgate Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles