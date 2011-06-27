Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Mirage Hatchback DE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$902
|$928
|$956
|$984
|$4,646
|Maintenance
|$773
|$1,105
|$436
|$2,377
|$1,938
|$6,629
|Repairs
|$408
|$497
|$607
|$753
|$636
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$507
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$715
|Financing
|$461
|$371
|$276
|$171
|$62
|$1,341
|Depreciation
|$2,553
|$892
|$784
|$695
|$624
|$5,546
|Fuel
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$5,361
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,586
|$4,858
|$4,153
|$6,109
|$5,433
|$27,139
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Mirage Hatchback Rockford Fosgate Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$902
|$928
|$956
|$984
|$4,646
|Maintenance
|$773
|$1,105
|$436
|$2,377
|$1,938
|$6,629
|Repairs
|$408
|$497
|$607
|$753
|$636
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$507
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$715
|Financing
|$461
|$371
|$276
|$171
|$62
|$1,341
|Depreciation
|$2,553
|$892
|$784
|$695
|$624
|$5,546
|Fuel
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$5,361
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,586
|$4,858
|$4,153
|$6,109
|$5,433
|$27,139
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Mirage Hatchback ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,024
|Maintenance
|$670
|$957
|$377
|$2,059
|$1,679
|$5,742
|Repairs
|$353
|$430
|$526
|$652
|$551
|$2,512
|Taxes & Fees
|$439
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$619
|Financing
|$399
|$321
|$239
|$149
|$54
|$1,162
|Depreciation
|$2,211
|$772
|$679
|$602
|$540
|$4,804
|Fuel
|$875
|$901
|$927
|$956
|$985
|$4,643
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,705
|$4,208
|$3,597
|$5,291
|$4,706
|$23,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Mirage Hatchback DE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$689
|$710
|$731
|$753
|$775
|$3,658
|Maintenance
|$609
|$870
|$343
|$1,872
|$1,526
|$5,220
|Repairs
|$321
|$391
|$478
|$593
|$501
|$2,284
|Taxes & Fees
|$399
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$563
|Financing
|$363
|$292
|$217
|$135
|$49
|$1,056
|Depreciation
|$2,010
|$702
|$617
|$547
|$491
|$4,367
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,186
|$3,825
|$3,270
|$4,810
|$4,278
|$21,369
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Mirage Hatchback ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$717
|$738
|$760
|$783
|$806
|$3,804
|Maintenance
|$633
|$905
|$357
|$1,947
|$1,587
|$5,429
|Repairs
|$334
|$407
|$497
|$617
|$521
|$2,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$415
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$586
|Financing
|$378
|$304
|$226
|$140
|$51
|$1,098
|Depreciation
|$2,090
|$730
|$642
|$569
|$511
|$4,542
|Fuel
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$931
|$4,390
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,393
|$3,978
|$3,401
|$5,002
|$4,449
|$22,224
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage in Virginia is:not available
Legal
