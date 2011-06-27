Used 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Combined MPG
|40
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|37/44 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|40
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|Torque
|74 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.2 l
|Horsepower
|74 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.2 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|Navigation Package
|yes
|LED Illumination Package
|yes
|Chrome Package
|yes
|Cargo Package
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|Exterior Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|140 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|high gloss black trim on center console
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|Acccessory Cargo Tray
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|premium cloth
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|Acccessory Wheel Locks
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|Drag Coefficient
|0.28 cd.
|Height
|59.1 in.
|Wheel base
|96.5 in.
|Length
|148.8 in.
|Width
|65.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|14 in. wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|P165/65R14 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,195
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
