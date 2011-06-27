Used 2002 Mitsubishi Mirage LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$14,787
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$14,787
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$14,787
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.0/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$14,787
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower111 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$14,787
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$14,787
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
$14,787
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$14,787
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
$14,787
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$14,787
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room43 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$14,787
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
$14,787
Front track57.1 in.
Length168.1 in.
Curb weight2293 lbs.
Gross weight3296 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
$14,787
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Blue
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Sequoia Green Pearl
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Innsbruck White
  • Phoenix Red
  • Munich Silver Metallic
  • Rio Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Black/Tan
  • Black
  • Black/Tan
Tires & Wheels
$14,787
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P185/65R H tiresyes
Suspension
$14,787
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$14,787
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
