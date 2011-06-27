Used 2002 Mitsubishi Mirage DE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$11,937
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$11,937
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$11,937
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$11,937
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$11,937
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$11,937
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
$11,937
remote trunk releaseyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
$11,937
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$11,937
clockyes
Front Seats
$11,937
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room43 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$11,937
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
$11,937
Front track57.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight2183 lbs.
Gross weight3296 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Length168.1 in.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
$11,937
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Blue
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Sequoia Green Pearl
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Innsbruck White
  • Phoenix Red
  • Munich Silver Metallic
  • Rio Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
$11,937
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
P175/65R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
$11,937
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$11,937
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
