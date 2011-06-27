Used 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$14,427
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$14,427
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$14,427
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.8/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$14,427
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower111 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$14,427
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
$14,427
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
$14,427
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
$14,427
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
$14,427
clockyes
Front Seats
$14,427
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room43 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$14,427
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
$14,427
Length173.6 in.
Curb weight2480 lbs.
Gross weight3418 lbs.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
$14,427
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Rio Red Pearl
  • Munich Silver Metallic
  • Innsbruck White
  • Phoenix Red
  • New Zealand Green Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
$14,427
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
P175/65R S tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
$14,427
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$14,427
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
