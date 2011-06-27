Used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Length173.6 in.
Curb weight2503 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cambridge Red Pearl
  • Phoenix Red
  • Santa Fe Beige Metallic
  • New Zealand Green Pearl
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Innsbruck White
  • Munich Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Gray
