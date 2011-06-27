  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage
  4. Used 1998 Mitsubishi Mirage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Mitsubishi Mirage DE Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Mirage
Overview
See Mirage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Measurements
Length173.6 in.
Curb weight2225 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Innsbruck White
  • Cambridge Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Blue Pearl Metallic
See Mirage Inventory

Related Used 1998 Mitsubishi Mirage DE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles