Used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage DE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Length173.6 in.
Width66.5 in.
Curb weight2227 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Innsbruck White
  • Brighton Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Neptune Green Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Cambridge Red Pearl Metallic
