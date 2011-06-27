  1. Home
Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage S Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Mirage
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Measurements
Height52.2 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Length172.2 in.
Width66.5 in.
Curb weight2195 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Spring Silver Metallic
  • Innsbruck White
  • Cambridge Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Oceanside Blue Metallic
