Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe Consumer Reviews
C'mon, where's the love?
This is a terrific car. Bought new and still going strong. Performance--5. Only 92 horsepower. Handles OK, a little suspect in inclement weather. Comfort-4. Fine in front. Fuel Economy-9. 30 mpg Fun to drive-1. A turtle can beat it off the line but that's not why you'd buy this car. Interior design-8. Controls easy to locate and use. Exterior design-2. Passersby won't look twice. Build quality--9. No signs of rust even with a Midwest existence. Backed into a cement lightpole standard and jarred the bumper pretty good but damage was far, far less than I expected. Reliability-10. Just terrific. Brake job a couple years ago but that's it as far as mechanical breakdowns.
Great gas, engine/timing belt bad
I have been driving it since June 96. I still get 38 mpg avg (both highway n city) out of it.
14 years of driving this thing
This was a really dependable car, and required nothing except regular oil, filter, spark, tire changes until about 150k when I had to replace the clutch, timing belt, and master cylinder all around the same time. Now it's 250k and reached the end of its life.
