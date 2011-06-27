  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage
  4. Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage
  5. Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Mirage
5(0%)4(33%)3(67%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Mirages for sale
List Price Estimate
$781 - $1,844
Used Mirage for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

C'mon, where's the love?

Ed Wood, 09/11/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a terrific car. Bought new and still going strong. Performance--5. Only 92 horsepower. Handles OK, a little suspect in inclement weather. Comfort-4. Fine in front. Fuel Economy-9. 30 mpg Fun to drive-1. A turtle can beat it off the line but that's not why you'd buy this car. Interior design-8. Controls easy to locate and use. Exterior design-2. Passersby won't look twice. Build quality--9. No signs of rust even with a Midwest existence. Backed into a cement lightpole standard and jarred the bumper pretty good but damage was far, far less than I expected. Reliability-10. Just terrific. Brake job a couple years ago but that's it as far as mechanical breakdowns.

Report Abuse

Great gas, engine/timing belt bad

edward yue, 06/04/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have been driving it since June 96. I still get 38 mpg avg (both highway n city) out of it.

Report Abuse

14 years of driving this thing

Bertolli, 03/06/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This was a really dependable car, and required nothing except regular oil, filter, spark, tire changes until about 150k when I had to replace the clutch, timing belt, and master cylinder all around the same time. Now it's 250k and reached the end of its life.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mirages for sale

Related Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles