Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mirage S Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Mirage
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.9 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Measurements
Length171.1 in.
Curb weight2085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base96.1 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cairo Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Springs Silver Metallic
  • Kauai Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Balboa Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Innsbruck White
  • Cancun Green
  • Santiago Green Metallic
  • Baja Red
  • Oceanside Blue Metallic
  • Nogales Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Aruba Red Pearl Metallic
